David Letterman takes a jab at Trump during Kennedy Center Honors event

David Letterman was among the speakers at the Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington D.C. over the weekend, and the 74-year-old comedian and former “Late Show” host made it abundantly clear that he was glad that Joe Biden, not Donald Trump, is now in the White House.

With President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden presiding over the event, Letterman told the audience, “Tonight, it is quite nice, very nice, to see the presidential box once again being occupied. The same with the Oval Office.”

Other celebrities who attended the gala event included singers Joni Mitchell and Bette Midler, Motown Records founder Berry Gordy and long-time “Saturday Night Live” producer Lorne Michaels. And the government figures in attendance included Vice President Kamala Harris, First Gentleman Doug Emhoff, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Secretary of State Tony Blinken and U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Letterman also joked, “This night is about the honorees whose unique gifts cross all boundaries and represent all parties from the left to the far left.”

