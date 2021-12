Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 16:28 Hits: 6

A three-party deal to form a new German government under center-left leader Olaf Scholz cleared its final hurdle on Monday, setting the scene for Scholz to succeed longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel this week.

