Witnesses say Iranian police ‘intentionally targeted’ heads and eyes of protesters in Isfahan

Witnesses say Iranian police ‘intentionally targeted’ heads and eyes of protesters in Isfahan Iranian security forces carried out a violent crackdown on November 26 on farmers who had been peacefully protesting the redirection of a vital river in the town of Isfahan for several weeks. Dozens of protesters lost an eye or sustained head injuries. Photos and eyewitness accounts, including those by our Observer, support the theory that security forces aimed and fired directly at people’s faces.

