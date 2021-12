Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 17:33 Hits: 6

French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour, who has gained a growing following in recent months, held his first campaign rally on Sunday. Thousands of anti-racism protesters took to the streets to denounce what they see as a xenophobic platform.

