Headlines for December 6, 2021

World
Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 13:00
International Travelers Face Tightened Restrictions as Omicron Variant Spreads Worldwide More Protests Erupt as European Countries Tighten Vaccine Mandates Parents of Michigan High School Shooting Suspect Arrested After Manhunt Burmese Court Sentences Deposed Leader Aung San Suu Kyi to 4 Years in Prison Biden Expected to Announce U.S. Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics 15 Dead, Dozens Missing as Indonesian Volcano Erupts Funerals Held for 15 Civilians Killed by Security Forces in India's Nagaland State Pope Francis Voices Support for Refugees in Trip to Greek Island of Lesbos Voters in The Gambia Re-Elect President Adama Barrow South African Activists, Community Members Protest Shell Oil Exploration on Pristine Coastline 1,000s Take to Streets in Serbia to Oppose Gov't Deal For Rio Tinto Lithium Mine Israeli Forces Kill West Bank Palestinian Teen, After Fatal Shooting of Palestinian in Jerusalem Presidents Biden and Putin Set to Speak Tuesday Amid Tensions on Russia-Ukraine Border Chilean Activist Javiera Rojas, Who Helped Shut Down Dam Projects, Has Been Killed CNN Fires Chris Cuomo For Helping Brother, Ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo Respond to Sexual Misconduct Claims Masked, Far-Right Patriot Front Members March in D.C., Get Booed by Bystanders Bob Dole, Ex-GOP Lawmaker and Presidential Candidate, Dies at 98
