Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 20:49 Hits: 0

The two hippos at Antwerp Zoo tested positive for the coronavirus after a vet noticed their noses were "expelling snot." The huge animals, who are mother and daughter, are not in great peril.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hippos-with-runny-noses-test-positive-for-covid-19-at-belgian-zoo/a-60015051?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf