Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 14:21 Hits: 0

No three-piece suits, no dress shoes, no ties. Instead, Germany's new leaders appear in sneakers and unbuttoned shirts. A change in style that also symbolizes a new attitude.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-new-government-a-new-style/a-60019234?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf