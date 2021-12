Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 17:58 Hits: 0

Russia has accused the US Air Force of creating "a threat to civil aviation." An Aeroflot passenger plane reportedly narrowly avoided hitting a NATO aircraft.

