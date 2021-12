Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 19:14 Hits: 0

Ukraine denied accusations that one of its helicopters violated Belarus' airspace after Minsk lodged a formal protest. The latest spat comes as tensions in the region continue to grow.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/belarus-summons-ukraine-attache-over-alleged-airspace-violations/a-60027729?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf