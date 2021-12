Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 05:56 Hits: 4

The charges against her included incitement against the military and violating COVID regulations. It is the first ruling since her ousting and arrest following a military coup on February 1.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-aung-san-suu-kyi-jailed-for-four-years/a-60029340?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf