Category: World Published on Monday, 06 December 2021 07:44 Hits: 1

The vote comes a week after violent protests left four dead with Solomon Islands leader Manasseh Sogavare alleging a coup is being orchestrated by "Taiwan's agents."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/solomon-islands-pm-sogavare-survives-no-confidence-vote/a-60029649?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf