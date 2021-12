Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 17:40 Hits: 7

Thousands of supporters of French far-right presidential candidate Éric Zemmour gathered at an exhibition hall outside Paris on Sunday to kick off his first official campaign rally, with police on high alert over the risk of clashes with counter-protesters.

