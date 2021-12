Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 15:38 Hits: 7

GEORGE TOWN: A police inspector has been detained and remanded for three days for allegedly hurling insults and injuring police personnel in an incident at Lebuh Queen here. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/05/inspector-detained-for-allegedly-injuring-police-personnel