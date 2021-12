Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 17:46 Hits: 6

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A fire on a cargo ship carrying timber off Gothenburg on Sweden's west coast was still not under control on Sunday after more than 24 hours, authorities said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/06/fire-rages-on-cargo-ship-carrying-timber-off-sweden