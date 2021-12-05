Marjorie Taylor Greene wonders why we never closed schools or businesses because of cancer

Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 16:00 Hits: 8

Oh, what fresh hell is this? The last I checked, this aimless tangle of glitching neurons held a seat in the U.S. Congress. If we can’t actually administer IQ tests as a prerequisite for serving in the House of Representatives, can we at least biopsy their brains to check for nougat? Seems like the least we can do to protect the public against whatever this is.

Apparently, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene missed a few days of school—including the day all Peach State schools are required to set aside once a year to teach something other than creation science. Marge Simp thinks cancer is somehow analogous to COVID-19, a communicable disease that continues to spread, evolve, and kill innocent people across the globe.

Check out this latest bit of research from the M.T. Greene BatshitWerks factory:

1. Every single year more than 600,000 people in the US die from cancer. The country has never once shut down. Not a single school has closed. And every year, over 600,000 people, of all ages and all races will continue to die from cancer. December 4, 2021

And here’s a screen shot, in case someone in her inner circle who prefers the reduced-lead paint chips has a free 48 hours or so to explain this to her and convince her to take the tweet down.

It’s a tragedy that so many people still die of cancer each year. But what we haven’t done in the face of this ongoing crisis is demonize effective treatments, politicize basic precautionary measures, or relentlessly attack one of the world’s foremost experts on the problem.

Of course, there’s a fairly significant difference between cancer and COVID-19. Let me see if I can puzzle this one out. Hmm. No luck. Guess I’m just too obtuse.

Anyone?

Wait, cancer’s not contagious. Who would have thunk it? Narrator: Everyone. Everyone knows that. December 4, 2021

Everyone who reads this thread will either get a little bit dumber or risk optic injury from too forceful an eyeroll. December 4, 2021

Wow. You must have failed kindergarten. What part of INFECTIOUS DISEASE you don’t understand? Enjoy your short term in Congress. You’re not even fit to be a cashier at the dollar store. December 4, 2021

One has to wonder if Greene is really this stupid, or if she saw #LaurenBoebert trending, needed to strike quickly, and couldn’t come up with something bigoted in time. Needless to say, if this MAGA star has such a tenuous grasp of the COVID-19 pandemic after nearly two years of nonstop coverage, it doesn’t bode well for her followers.

When is the Hale-Bopp comet returning to pick these people up? I hear JFK Jr. has added a giant pair of TruckNutz to its tail so they’ll know it’s the right celestial Uber. Don’t be late, death cultists! It’s escorting you to an elysian libertarian utopia where they irrigate their crops with Brawndo and liberal tears—which won’t really matter all that much since their restaurants serve nothing but meat anyway.

Enjoy, y’all. Black Nikes are optional! Though the security guards might rifle through your wallet to make sure you haven’t been vaccinated. After all, vaccines make the baby Jesus cry.

