Man linked to Proud Boys charged for Capitol riots after FBI identified him in a recent photo with Sidney Powell

Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 14:20 Hits: 8

Two men who have been linked to Proud Boys' right-wing activist Ethan Nordean have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots. According to The Washington Post, James Haffner, 53, of South Dakota, and Ronald Loehrke, 30, of Georgia, are now facing a felony charge of civil disorder for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) managed to identify Haffner as a result of a photo he'd taken with Sidney Powell, who served as one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers as he attempted to overturn the presidential election.

Per The Post, the FBI claimed it "identified Haffner partly through a social media post by his wife on Aug. 7 that included a photograph of the couple and a third person whose image was redacted but his wife identified in a caption as Trump lawyer Sidney Powell, who was in South Dakota that week for a bus and motorcycle ride through the state coinciding with the Sturgis motorcycle rally."

Haffner and Loehrke were reportedly among a group of Proud Boys who marched behind Nordean to the U.S. Capitol. The two were also with a crowd of angry mobsters that " overran a pedestrian barrier shortly after 1 p.m., breached the building’s West Plaza and stood at the front of a crowd confronting a single line of riot police, before dismantling police barricades on the east side."

“Don’t back down, patriots! … The whole ... world is watching. Stand ... up!” Loehrke reportedly yelled.

The FBI, according to The Washington Post, has said that Haffner "sprayed police guarding the Columbus doors shortly before they were breached by a crowd that poured into the Capitol Rotunda." The FBI also provided a number of photos that helped them to identify both Haffner and Loehrke.

Haffner was arrested in Pennington County, S.D., and appeared in court before a judge on Wednesday, December 1. Then, on Thursday, December 2, Loehrke was arrested in Cumming, Ga., and appeared in court the following day. Both men are reportedly being represented by court-appointed lawyers.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/12/man-linked-to-proud-boys-charged-for-capitol-riots-after-fbi-identified-him-in-a-recent-photo-with-sidney-powell/