Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 09:24 Hits: 14

A car occupied by security forces struck a crowd of anti-coup protesters in Yangon from behind. The soldiers also reportedly beat people who were knocked over by the vehicle.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/myanmar-security-forces-ram-car-into-anti-coup-protest/a-60024213?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf