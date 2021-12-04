Trumpist former KKK leader who assaulted a Black man is now a GOP candidate running for office in Georgia: report

Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 17:27 Hits: 7

An avid Trump supporter and former member of the Ku Klux Klan who was previously jailed for beating a Black man is now a Republican candidate for public office in Georgia.

Described as an "ardent" supporter of former President Donald Trump, Chester Doles has reportedly filed paperwork in hopes of claiming a spot on the Lumpkin County, Ga., Board of Commissioners in 2022, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Doles, also a former member of the neo-Nazi National Alliance, recently began raising awareness about his run for office when he appeared in the Gold Rush parade in Dahlonega, Ga.

While Doles may ultimately have the support of those who align with his belief systems, the far-right candidate's run for office is raising red flags due to his checkered past and continued communications with far-right extremists.

Per TheAJC, "Doles and a fellow Klansman were convicted in 1993 on federal charges related to the beating of a Black man in Maryland. Doles was sentenced to seven years in prison and served four. In 2003, Doles, then an activist with the National Alliance, was arrested on federal firearms charges. That charge netted him another four years in prison."

It also reported that he has "marched with white nationalists in Charlottesville in 2017′s deadly 'Unite the Right' rally, and, while he claims to have left white supremacist groups behind, stays in contact with skinheads, neo-Confederates and Klansmen."

Doles is reportedly confident that he can win the election by running as a Republican candidate and Trump supporter. Following in the footsteps of freshman congresswoman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), Doles is also running with the campaign phrase, Stop Socialism. Save America."

Speaking to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Doles also shared more about his campaign and reason for running for office. “This is not a publicity stunt,” he told the publication. “This is not about me. This is about the community and what is best for the community.”

Doles also discussed his reason for the campaign message he's sending. Although Greene recently ran for office on the same premise, Doles insists it's a belief he's had for decades. However, according to Doles, back then it wasn't a mainstream topic.

Then it wasn’t a household name, but what I was talking about was CRT. Now it’s in everybody’s house. I was talking about teaching our young impressionable children — 18, 19, coming out of high school — to be left-wing radical revolutionaries in the streets,” he said.

When asked for comment by The AJC, Rebecca Yardley, chairwoman of the 9th District Republican Party, insisted that the party "condemns white supremacy, racism, and bigotry in all its ugly forms."

However, she did not specifically add remarks about Doles. Instead, she insisted "the 9th District GOP does not get involved in primary elections.”

