Semeru Volcano’s Eruption Leaves 41 Injured People in Indonesia

Authorities in Indonesia reported the death of one person while 41 were injured after the eruption of the Semeru volcano on the island of Java on Saturday.

National Agency for Natural Disaster Management spokesman Abdul Muhari noted that several regions have been plunged into darkness after being covered by volcanic ash.

Indonesia's volcanology service put the risk in the area at level 2 out of a maximum of 4 and issued a flight alert for aircraft flying in the region.

The emergency department deployed rescue teams to assess the situation.

Over 300 families were sheltered in Curah Kerobokan village in Lumajang Regency.

The eruption took place in broad daylight, around 15.30 local time. The thick cloud reached 3,676 meters high.

The Indonesian archipelago lies within the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, an area of great seismic activity with 127 active volcanoes.

