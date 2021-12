Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 15:10 Hits: 9

German police have found the bodies of five people in a home south of the capital, Berlin. The victims showed signs of gunshot and stab wounds, prompting officials to launch a homicide investigation.

