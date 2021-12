Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 19:17 Hits: 11

The US said it has evidence of a planned Russian military offensive in Ukraine, as Moscow aims to stop its neighbor from joining NATO. US President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin are set to meet for virtual talks.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-president-biden-to-speak-with-russia-s-putin-on-tuesday/a-60021968?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf