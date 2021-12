Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 17:27 Hits: 7

France and Saudi Arabia agreed on Saturday to do more to help the Lebanese population, work to solving a diplomatic row between Beirut and the Gulf states and jointly push to get the government there running.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20211204-macron-announces-saudi-french-initiative-to-solve-diplomatic-crisis-with-lebanon