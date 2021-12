Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 18:16 Hits: 8

Pope Francis on Saturday blamed the EU's nationalist divisions for a lack of coordination on migration as he began a landmark trip to Greece, aiming to improve complicated relations with the country's Orthodox Church.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211204-pope-francis-hits-out-at-eu-migration-divisions-on-visit-to-greece