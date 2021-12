Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 06:05 Hits: 12

Ten people trapped after Indonesia's Semeru volcano erupted have been evacuated to safety, the disaster mitigation agency (BNPB) said on Sunday, as the death toll from the disaster climbed to at least 13 with dozens injured.

