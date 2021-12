Category: World Published on Sunday, 05 December 2021 08:19 Hits: 12

KOTA KINABALU: The government is committed to help rural micro-entrepreneurs through Agrobank’s micro-financing programmes, says Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/05/govt-committed-to-helping-rural-micro-entrepreneurs-says-kiandee