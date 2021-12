Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 12:06 Hits: 6

Blaming South Africa for the new COVID-19 variant is wrong. A global crisis needs a global response, says DW's Sertan Sanderson. Instead of finger-pointing and isolation, there should be more solidarity.

