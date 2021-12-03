The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ocasio-Cortez says Lauren Boebert has put her colleagues in danger — and warns ‘she could do so again’

After Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona was formally censured by House Democrats for posting an animated video that depicted him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York City, another far-right MAGA Republican, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, set off a different controversy. She has repeatedly described Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, a Muslim, as a member of the “Jihad Squad” and compared her to suicide bombers.

Ocasio-Cortez slammed Gosar for promoting violence during a recent speech on the House floor; now, she is warning that Boebert’s inflammatory rhetoric is putting fellow House members in danger. And she's critical of her party's leadership for not doing more to hold

Boebert’s anti-Omar rant around Thanksgiving, in fact, was followed by a threatening and racist phone call from an anonymous caller, who threatened to kill Omar in addition to calling her a “sand n***** bitch” and a “fucking traitor.” And Omar has been warning that Boebert’s anti-Islam rhetoric encourages this type of threat.

Similarly, Ocasio-Cortez fears that Boebert’s rhetoric will lead to actual violence. The Bronx/Queens congresswoman tweeted:



One person on the right who has been calling out Boebert’s anti-Islam comments is Rep. Nancy Mace, a conservative South Carolina Republican. In response, far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia defended Boebert’s Islamophobia and attacked Mace as a RINO: Republican In Name Only. A series of bitter insults between Greene and Mace followed on Twitter.




