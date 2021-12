Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 09:47 Hits: 11

Countries in the Middle East are bracing for the omicron variant of the coronavirus by restricting travel, announcing lockdowns and closing airports. Meanwhile, international vaccine diplomacy is gaining momentum.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/omicron-mideast-countries-prepare-for-the-new-coronavirus-variant/a-60012848?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf