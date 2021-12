Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 10:30 Hits: 9

In Germany barriers to entering the middle class are higher than they were 30 years ago. The new SPD-led government has plans to change that.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-s-struggle-to-keep-its-middle-class-from-shrinking/a-60018537?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf