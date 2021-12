Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 11:02 Hits: 13

Current leader Adama Barrow is seeking a second term against five challengers after ousting dictator Yahya Jammeh in 2016. Marbles are used to vote for candidates in a first-past-the-post system.

