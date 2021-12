Category: World Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021 11:45 Hits: 11

BERLIN (Reuters) - Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel urged Germans on Saturday to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to help turn the tide on a fourth wave of cases that she said had become "dramatic" in parts of the country. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/12/04/merkel-makes-farewell-plea-for-germans-to-get-vaccinated