Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 03:01 Hits: 9

The World Health Organisation's (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan urged peopleĀ on Friday not to panic over the emergence of the Omicron Covid variant as various countries ramped up measures to contain it.

