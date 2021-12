Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 12:29 Hits: 4

India’s Muslim community is often targeted with disinformation by Hindu nationalists and falsely accused online of various crimes. The latest accusation to surface on social media is that Muslims are carrying out "rice jihad". But what is "rice jihad"? We take a look in this week’s episode of Truth or Fake.

