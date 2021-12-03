Lebanese minister who criticised Saudi role in Yemen resigns to end spat with Riyadh

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 13:13 Hits: 5

Lebanon's information minister resigned on Friday saying he was putting the nation before his personal interest as he sought to end a diplomatic spat with Saudi Arabia sparked by his comments. This comes ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron’s visit to Riyadh the same day, as Macron said he hoped his talks with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) would help resolve the row.

