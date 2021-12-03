The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The 'agricultural mafia' taking over Brazil's Amazon rainforest

The 'agricultural mafia' taking over Brazil's Amazon rainforest Encouraged by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and local authorities who want to see the development of agribusiness, an "agricultural mafia" is taking over the Amazon rainforest. In the Brazilian state of Rondonia, organised groups set up camps for small farmers – sometimes the size of a city – within national forest parks that are supposed to be protected by law or on land stolen from indigenous peoples. Our reporters investigated this "agricultural mafia", from the small farmer who is promised a patch of land and a future, to the politicians pulling the strings.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/reporters/20211203-the-agricultural-mafia-taking-over-brazil-s-amazon-rainforest

