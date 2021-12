Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 18:55 Hits: 5

Austria's ruling party on Friday named Interior Minister Karl Nehammer to lead the conservative camp and the country after the shock resignation of former chancellor Sebastian Kurz as party head caused fresh political upheaval.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20211203-austria-names-new-chancellor-after-kurz-s-shock-resignation