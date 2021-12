Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 17:55 Hits: 4

For the Ojibwe people, animal welfare is a core value. On the Leech Lake Reservation in Minnesota, the community has banded together over the past year to make animal care more accessible, despite high levels of poverty.

