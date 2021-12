Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 09:32 Hits: 10

India’s stance on coal at the recent COP26 climate-change conference drew heavy criticism, but richer Western economies have done little to help developing countries’ green transition. India will make a good-faith effort to help avert climate disaster, but only within the limits of what it can feasibly do.

