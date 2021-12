Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 12:19 Hits: 5

Historically, successes like the 1944 Bretton Woods Conference have been much rarer than international gatherings that produce either inaction or recrimination. The key is to focus on what can be measured, rather than on whom to blame.

