Anti-vaxx Chronicles: Joe Biden is dead and played by actor and nurses are actually deadly witches

Published on Saturday, 04 December 2021

Facebook is a menace. COVID-19 is a menace. Conservatism is a cesspool. Together, those three ingredients have created a toxic stew of malevolent death and devastation. We can talk about all those things in the abstract, look at the numbers and statistics, and catch the occasional whiff of seditionist right-wing rhetoric. But I hadn’t really fully understood just how horrifying that combination of right-wing extremism, Facebook, and a killer virus was until I became a regular at the Herman Cain Awards subreddit. This series is documenting some of those stories, so we are aware of what the other side is doing to our country.

Today’s cautionary tale is short and sweet, because sometimes, less is more than enough.

Oh boy, this one is … something. Let’s start with the husband:

1) No one is trying to arrest anyone for not vaccinating. Unfortunately.

2) DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH AND READ THIS 14TH AMENDMENT THING THAT I CLEARLY DIDN’T BOTHER READING BUT IT SAYS WHAT I WANT IT TO SAY.

3) Joe Biden was WHAT? Yeah, that “Joe Biden is dead and it’s all a Hollywood stage” thing comes from the Q fringe.

4) Joe Biden was never governor, but that seems like a really minor error given the rest of that paragraph.

5) OMG, it’s not even a paragraph, it’s a sentence. Not even a comma!

6) Was Donald Trump also elected president of nothing, because Washington, D.C. is not a state, it’s the District of Columbia?

Maybe we’re just too sheeple to understand MAGA, could that be it?

Husband and son are in the hospital. Son is in deep shit, as survival rates are low for those who are put on ventilators. (And even if they survive, ventilators do a number on lungs, leading to long-term challenges.)

It is amazing, however, how being "moved down a ward" is the biggest miracle in COVID history, something no doctor had ever seen before! That totally sounds real-y and not fantasy.

COVID is from hell, so ... what does that say about the vaccine that dramatically reduces associated risks from the disease … eh?

If something is anti-Satan, then it is … eh?

Come on, deplorables, work with me here!

It’s GOOD! It’s GODLY!

I guess her husband’s miraculous recovery unseen in the entire history of COVID turned out to be not so recovered or miraculous. Oh well. They’re both still in bad shape, but now we know why.

Witches.

You know the ones—the witches. Some call them “nurses,” but we know better. Take a look at their badges: “RN, BSN, witch”

Just don’t talk about the godly vaccine that would’ve countered the devil’s COVID and the Christian-murdering witches. That would be “opinion” and not “speaking life.” Let’s focus on the cold hard truth and deal only in facts.

Like witches. And Joe Biden is dead.

Oh man, I feel for hospital staff having to deal with your garden-variety ivermectin warriors, and these utterly unhinged … whatever they are.

One Redditor commented:

My wife is an ICU respiratory nurse in a big-city hospital; all of the COVID patients end up in her unit when they need a ventilator. A year ago they were celebrated as heroes, today they are yelled at, blamed, and called witches because the ONLY patients that end up in her unit are unvaccinated. So in addition to tagging multiple toes per shift (before the vaccine she was tagging 6-10 per SHIFT!), 100% of her patients and their families think she has culpability in their loved ones death. She talks about quitting almost every day. 30% of her unit's nurses have already left.

What a fucking nightmare.

