Cartoon: Own the libs

Published on Friday, 03 December 2021

As the omicron variant spreads across the world and COVID-19 keeps killing people around the world, Republican politicians in some states have started to pay people to NOT get vaccinated. Florida, Iowa, Kansas and Tennessee have decided it’s a good idea to cut unemployment checks for people who have been fired from their jobs because they didn’t comply with vaccine mandates. Anti-vaxxer? Here’s your check!

Just when you thought public health and science couldn’t get any more politicized, right wingers start paying off their favorite recently fired anti-vaccine heroes and saying that the omicron variant is a plot by the Democrats. Ugh.

Meanwhile, millions of unvaccinated human petri dishes provide a fine place for the virus to keep cranking out new variants. Republicans aren’t the only ones to blame, however, some conspiracy-minded liberals are also selfishly saying no to getting a life-saving shot. And there’s plenty of blame to go around for the lagging distribution of vaccines around the world . . . but in some cases that can also be traced back to lies from right-wingers in the good ol’ U.S. of A.

