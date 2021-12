Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 06:34 Hits: 4

Imprisoned Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny has paid a fine of 850,000 rubles ($11,500) in a libel case involving a World War II veteran, the press service of the Moscow court that heard the case said on December 2.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/russia-navalny-veteran-libel/31591791.html