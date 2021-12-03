Iran Not Optimistic About US and E3 Disposition in Vienna

Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 02:14 Hits: 0

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has gone to Vienna with serious determination and a clear and logical agenda, but we are not optimistic about the will and intentions of the United States and the three European countries," Iranian Foreign Minister Hosein Amir Abdolahian stressed Thursday.

He made these remarks during a telephone conversation with his Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi, with whom he also discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

The head of the Persian diplomacy has denounced the double standards of the United States and expressed that American officials, on the one hand, call for dialogues and a return to the nuclear agreement; however, on the other hand, impose more and more sanctions on Iranian citizens and institutions.

"It is important that these negotiations have a result and that the Western parties show seriousness and goodwill at the negotiating table and in practice," he added.

For his part, Japan's foreign minister has welcomed the start of the Vienna talks and called for flexibility from the parties to reach a formal agreement.

On Monday, the seventh round of negotiations resumed in Vienna, Austria, between Iran and the 4+1 Group (the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China, plus Germany) intending to revitalize the nuclear pact officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The #JCPOA was an agreement reached between Iran and the P5+1 (5 permanent UNSC members + Ger.), whereby #Iran would decrease uranium enrichment & allow IAEA monitoring of its nuclear facilities in exchange for economic & trade incentives & removal of sanctions.#ViennaTalkspic.twitter.com/H0tDP62DbC December 2, 2021

The United States is also participating in the talks indirectly.

Earlier, Amir Abdolahian on Twitter stressed that a "good deal" in Vienna would be achievable "if the West shows goodwill."

On Thursday, the Iranian delegation has submitted to the European parties to the nuclear deal two complete drafts containing its proposals and positions regarding the removal of sanctions - reimposed by the United States after it pulled out three years ago from the nuclear deal signed in 2015 - as well as Tehran's commitments.

Iranian authorities have repeatedly made it clear that what is paramount in these new talks is the effective lifting of sanctions and the normalization of trade and economic relations with Iran; therefore, any agreement must cover these demands from Tehran.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/Iran-Not-Optimistic-About-US-and-E3-Disposition-in-Vienna-20211202-0024.html