Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 20:28 Hits: 1

Recent comments from Iran have endangered the nuclear deal as talks in Vienna resume, according to the United States. Tehran doubts Washington's determination to revitalize the 2015 accord.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/iran-nuclear-deal-us-unhappy-with-tehran-s-rhetoric/a-60001882?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf