Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 05:36 Hits: 5

President Joe Biden had scrapped the Trump-era policy on his first day in office. But a Texas judge has now ordered its reinstatement.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/us-to-resume-remain-in-mexico-policy-for-asylum-seekers/a-60004290?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf