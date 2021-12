Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 23:45 Hits: 2

With a hit by the “godmother of punk” Nina Hagen, Germany’s military saluted a visibly moved Angela Merkel during a ceremonial farewell Thursday, just a week before she is due to bow out of politics after 16 years in office.

