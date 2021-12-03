The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Live: France’s tally of Omicron cases reaches nine, Australia reports first local transmissions

Live: France’s tally of Omicron cases reaches nine, Australia reports first local transmissions There are nine cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in France according to a health ministry update on Friday, while Australia reported its first cases of community transmission of the new strain. US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travellers and a surge in vaccination efforts as the variant threatens to revive the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/health/20211203-biden-announces-measures-to-combat-variant-spread-as-new-cases-detected-in-several-states

