Live: France’s tally of Omicron cases reaches nine, Australia reports first local transmissions

There are nine cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus in France according to a health ministry update on Friday, while Australia reported its first cases of community transmission of the new strain. US President Joe Biden announced Thursday a winter campaign against Covid-19, with new testing requirements for travellers and a surge in vaccination efforts as the variant threatens to revive the pandemic.

