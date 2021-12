Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 04:51 Hits: 3

France will sign several major deals with the United Arab Emirates on Friday, with two sources saying Paris could finally seal a multi-billion dollar Rafale warplane sale, as it looks to deepen economic and political ties with Abu Dhabi.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/diplomacy/20211203-france-s-macron-heads-to-uae-aiming-to-secure-major-rafale-fighter-jet-sale