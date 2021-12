Category: World Published on Friday, 03 December 2021 08:33 Hits: 4

KOTA KINABALU: A village in rural Kinabatangan has been recognised as one of the world's 44 "best tourism villages" by the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) in its inaugural awards. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/12/03/kinabatangan039s-kg-batu-puteh-recognised-as-one-of-world039s-best-tourism-villages-by-un-body