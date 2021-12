Category: World Published on Thursday, 02 December 2021 12:29 Hits: 2

The European Court of Justice's top lawyer called on the court to throw out a case brought by Poland and Hungary. The two countries agreed to the EU's new "rule-of-law" mechanism if the court reviewed it first.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/european-court-of-justice-likely-to-dismiss-poland-hungary-rule-of-law-challenge/a-59995286?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf